HYDERABAD: One person died after six members of the same family tested positive for Coronavirus in Vanasthalipuram of Hyderabad on Thursday. The news sent waves of shock and panic in the area even as officials stepped in to take quick preventive measures.

The incident was reported from the 'A quarters' in Vanasthalipuram prompting the authorities to inspect the colony and declare it as a red zone. Barricades were also put up at several places to curtail the movement of people within the locality in a bid to break the spread of the killer disease.

According to information, A 50-year-old oil merchant from Sharadhanagar of Gaddi Annaram Division came to his cousin’s house in A Quarters of Vanasthalipuram as he was suffering from fever. With the help of his cousin, he got himself admitted to Jeevan Sai Hospital in the locality and was treated for three days from April 22nd till April 25th. But as he tested positive for COVID-19, he was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment while his cousin and his family were kept under home quarantine.

In this process, his cousin’s father, aged 70, contracted the virus and was immediately shifted to Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday. As destiny would have it, he succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, triggering panic in the locality. The old man was reported to be already suffering from multiple ailments including hypertension and diabetes. As further tests revealed, five other family members – the wife of the oil merchant, his brother and his wife besides their two daughters – also tested positive for the virus.

The officials inspected the area and barricaded the area while declaring it as a red zone.

The local residents are furious over the negligence of Jeevan Sai Hospital for going ahead with the treatment of the infected oil merchant without informing the authorities

Also Read:45-Day-Old Youngest Patient Of Telangana Recovers From COVID-19