HYDERABAD: The Telangana Grameena Bank (TGB) has recovered over Rs.16 Crore which was earlier credited into the 3 Lakh bank accounts of ineligible persons under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana scheme.

The Telangana Grameena Bank Manager Mahesh has taken this decision to recover the money deposited in all the ineligible accounts. As per the Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan Yojana scheme every women will get Rs. 500 for three months, which will be directly transferred into their accounts. It is a part of the Central Government's COVID-19 relief package given to women.

Telangana's regional bank had deposited the instalment of money into nine lakh accounts early this month. According to Central Government rules, only about 5.5 lakh people are supposed to get the relief package of Rs. 500.

After re verification bank officials found that 3 lakh accounts were found ineligible for the scheme. The bank took steps to recover the Rs.16 Crore credited into 3 lakh ineligible accounts. However, more than one lakh people who were not eligible for this scheme already withdrew the money. Now the bank officials are trying to recover money from them.

As per the centre's policy money should be credited into the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts which were opened only after August 1,2014, but by a slip-up, bank officials credited money into all the basic bank accounts. A detailed internal inquiry was ordered to find out as to how the mistake happened.

