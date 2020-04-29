HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed at Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H campus in Sangareddy district near Hyderabad as agitated migrant workers who were demanding better facilities, turned violent. They allegedly pelted stones at the police. Two police personnel were injured while a police vehicle was damaged.

It is reported that the workers employed by a contractor undertaking construction works at the campus did not pay wages and the workers alleged that they have been starving for nearly two weeks due to the lockdown.

The workers demanded that they be sent back to their native places.

Infuriated over the police holding them, they resorted to violence, pelting stones at police personnel. Following this unexpected flareup, additional force were rushed to the spot.

Superintendent of Police, S Chandrashekar Reddy and, DSP, Sridhar Reddy along with the police force also reached the spot and brought the situation under control and held discussions with the workers. They were assured that food and shelter would be provided and their needs would be taken care of. After the assurances, the workers withdrew their protest.

