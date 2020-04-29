HYDERABAD: The Telangana police, who have been enforcing strict lockdown in the state, have shown to the world the softer, humanitarian side of them on Wednesday. The Cyberabad police came to the rescue of seven patients by providing emergency medical assistance amid lockdown. Out of the seven patients, two are suffering from cancer. One of the remaining five was a thalassemia patient and two others are dialysis patients while the other two were suffering with severe abdominal pain and other complaints.

The Telangana police has asked all the citizens to call 100 in case of any medical emergency during lockdown. They can seek the police help if there is a delay in the arrival of ambulance during the emergency situations like accidents, heart attack or any other emergencies during this COVID-19 lockdown

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said that keeping in view the problems being faced by people due to the ongoing lockdown, the Cyberabad police has set up a dedicated control room to address all the concerns of the people during this crisis time.

The commissioner said that this control room will address the problems of the people round the clock and the citizens can contact police in this control room using mobile phone numbers 9490617431 and 9490617440, which are also accessible on whatsapp. Sajjanar said that people can also reach out to the police by email at covidcontrolcyb@gmail.com .

Sajjanar warned those spreading fake messages and creating panic among people with strict action.

