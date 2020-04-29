HYDERABAD: A 45-day-old infant who was infected with coronavirus, has been cured of COVID-19 here on Wednesday. The infant was discharged from the state-run Gandhi Hospital where COVID-19 patients are being treated. Incidentally, the infant happens to be the youngest COVID-19 patient in Telangana.

The infant contracted the infection from his father when he was just 23 days old. He is also perhaps the youngest in the country to have got infected with the dreaded virus and recovered successfully.

On Wednesday, 35 COVID-19 patients including 13 children were discharged from the hospital after being cured of Coronavirus.

Of the patients being treated at the Gandhi Hospital, 10 are believed to be treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as they have been suffering from other ailments also.

According to a bulletin released by the Government Of Telangana, the state has recorded seven new positive cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 1,016. The number of active cases in the state are 582 till date. About 409 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged as on Wednesday.

11 out of 23 districts in the state are listed under COVID-19 free. The districts are Siddipet, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Narayanpet, Wanaparty, Peddapally, Warangal Rural, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nagar Kurnool, Mulugu and Yadadri.

