HYDERABAD: Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has caused severe economic downturn, several students of the National Institute of Technology-Warangal have secured plum jobs with 14 of them bagging salary as high as Rs 43 lakh per annum this recruitment season.

The institute's training and placement said that about 732 students (80 per cent students) were hired by 177 companies with an average compensation of Rs 12.15 lakh per annum, compared to last year's average of 9.93 lakh per annum.

Among the 732 students, 33 students received offers from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) (hired 6) and Indian Telephone Industries (ITI) (hired 16) and public sector units (PSUs) — Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), a daily reported.

NIT director NV Ramana Rao told a daily that none of the companies has revoked their offers yet. Many firms, which are IT sector have said that since they have the option to work from home, there is no reason to withdraw their hiring decisions.

About 289 students have received offers with an annual salary of over Rs 10 lakh per annum. This apart, 243 pre-final year students have secured internships and one student has secured Rs 1.6 lakh stipend per month in one firm.

Firms that took part in the recruitment drive are: Microsoft India Private Limited, DE Shaw Group, Arcesium India Private Limited, Sprinklr, Adobe Ltd., Oracle India Private Limited, SAP Labs, Citrix R&D India Private Limited, Qualcomm, Goldman Sachs, Salesforce, Uber, Service Now, F5 Networks, VMware India, Black Buck, Texas Instruments, Morgan Stanley, Samsung R&D Institute, Citi Bank among others.

