HYDERABAD: As the graph is seeing a declining trend in coronavirus cases in Telangana, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday said that his state will hopefully be COVID-19 free in the next few days.

After attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference with all the Chief Ministers, Rao held a review meeting with Health Minister Eatala Rajender and other top officials.

In a meeting at Pragathi Bhavan, KCR said the measures taken by the State government in its fight against coronavirus were yielding fruit with 21 districts in the State likely to have zero active cases by Tuesday. He also added that 97 per cent of the patients are recovering and are being discharged which is a very good sign.

The health officials said the curve of positive cases was slowly flattening. A total 159 samples were tested and out of them only two were found positive on Monday, officials informed KCR.

KCR said that as announced earlier, the lockdown will continue till May 7. He appealed to people to follow the lockdown norms and the government guidelines.

He also added that the virus spread is being contained and the number of containment zones will also come down gradually.

Further, the process of checking the spread of COVID-19 by tracking people who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi and the entire link of persons who came in contact with them, was underway, even as tests were being conducted regularly, he said.

As on Monday, a total of 1,003 positive cases were registered in the State of whom 332 were discharged after recovery. About 646 patients were currently undergoing treatment.

