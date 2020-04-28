HYDERABAD: The Telangana Police participated in 'Main Bhi Harjeet Singh' campaign on Monday and wore nameplates bearing the name of Harjeet Singh, in support of the ASI whose hand was dismembered in an attack in Patiala on April 12.

In a press release, Anjani Kumar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad said, "Today more than 2,000 police officers wore the nameplate of brave Harjeet Singh of our fraternity. We feel proud that we wear the same khaki which he wears."

The campaign was launched by Punjab Police on April 26, where the police personnel are being exhorted to replace their own name with Harjeet on their badges.

This initiative was started to support their colleage Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh whose hand was chopped off while he was trying to impose COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in the state. He was attacked by group of criminal who were asked to show their curfew passes at a vegetable market in Patiala on April 12 amid lockdown.

