HYDERABAD: The State Pollution Control Board on Tuesday informed that the water quality of Hussainsagar lake here has seen improvement during the period of January and April this year. It said that the results are due to reduction of pollutants during the lockdown period.

Samples were collected from eight locations and analysed for pH content, Coliform contamination, Dissolved Oxygen, Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD).

It is reported that Dissolved Oxygen has increased and BOD has decreased during the period between January and April. The faecal coliform is also showing decreasing trends before and during the lockdown period.

It said that the analysis showed improvement in water quality due to non-functioning of activities such as boating, recreation, eateries around the lake. It also said that the remediation works which started in March too helped in improving the quality of water.

Hussainsagar is one of the most popular tourist places in the city. However, people have often complained of pungent smell in the vicinity of the man-made lake.

Also Read:Telangana Police Pays Tribute To Punjab Cop, Harjeet Singh