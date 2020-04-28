HYDERABAD: Gallons of beer in Telangana would go down the drains as there is a ban on the sale of liquor in the state amid COVID-19 nationwide lockdown. This is because the expiry date of the beer bottles is coming to an end as consumption of beer is about six months from the date of brewing.

According to an estimate from the brewing companies, excise depots there are around 20 lakhs of beer cartons that are in stock in the state.

It is estimated that the sale of beers in the month of April usually valued to Rs 600 crores, if there was no lockdown. An estimated 50 lakh beer cartons in the state would have been sold.

If this situation prevails in the month of May, it brings the value at Rs 1,200 crores if the lockdown extends.

In fact, the brewing of beers was stalled in the state by the manufacturers, in the month of March, after the announcement of lockdown.

According to excise department estimation, 1.5 crore litres of beer would go down the drain as their expiry date is coming to an end. Reports say that Hyderabad city stands first in terms of consumption of beers in the state.



