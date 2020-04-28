SIDDIPET: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao distributed essential commodities to poor and needy in Siddipet on Tuesday April 28. The minister promised that the government would take care of all the poor and needy, distribute Rs 1,500 as financial assistance along with 12 Kgs of rice to all the ration card holders in the state.

Speaking to the media, the minister appreciated the efforts of all the frontline workers for rendering their services to people during these tough times. Even though the number of cases in the state has come down, he urged people to strictly confine themselves to their homes for a few more days. He urged them to follow all the lockdown measures like social distancing and wearing masks.

Rao said that the Telangana government led by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekara Rao is working hard to contain the spread of virus and the initiatives are paying off as only two cases were reported on Monday. The minister added that the state government would succeed in completely eradicating COVID-19 from the state with the cooperation of all the people. He however cautioned people against getting negligent and complacent seeing the improvement in the situation. “Even one person’s negligence can land hundreds in trouble,” he warned.

