HYDERABAD: Telangana is showing a gradual decline in fresh cases of coronavirus over the last four days. On Tuesday, six more new positive cases were reported, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,009.
Speaking about this, Health Minister Etela Rajender said that 47 persons have been cured and discharged on Tuesday. With this, a total of 374 COVID-19 patients were cured and summarily discharged in the state, he announced.The six patients who tested positive on Tuesday are from Hyderabad, he added.
He also said that no deaths were recorded on Tuesday while there are 610 active cases in the state.
The health minister appealed to the people to strictly follow lockdown till May 7. He said that 22 districts in the state have been categorised as Green zones.
He rubbished the talk in certain quarters about actual data on tests being suppressed and said that they are showing the exact cases as reported.
In all, 12 districts in the state have reported no cases so far. They are Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool,Bhadradri, Warangal Rural,Siddipet, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Narayanpet, Wanaparty, Peddapalli, Yadadri and Mulugu.
COVID-19 Decline Continues In Telangana; Only 6 New cases On Tuesday
HYDERABAD: Telangana is showing a gradual decline in fresh cases of coronavirus over the last four days. On Tuesday, six more new positive cases were reported, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,009.
Related stories
Telangana
Gallons Of Beer Go Down The Drain In Telangana
Gallons of beer in Telangana would go down the drains as there is a ban on the sale of liquor in the state amid COVID-19 nationwide lockdown. This is because the expiry date of the beer bottles is coming to an end as consumption of beer is about six months from the date of brewing.
Telangana
NIT-Warangal Students Rise Amid COVID-19 Ruins, Bag Plum Jobs
Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has caused severe economic downturn, several students of the National Institute of Technology-Warangal have secured plum jobs with 14 of them bagging salary as high as Rs 43 lakh per annum this recruitment season.
Telangana
COVID-19: Don’t Get Complacent, Harish Rao Warns Public
Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao distributed essential commodities to poor and needy in Siddipet on Tuesday April 28.
Hyderabad
Telangana Govt Brings Mangoes To Your Doorsteps In Twin Cities
Are you a Mango lover ? If you are craving for this ‘king of seasonal fruits’ and missing it so much due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, here is some heartening news for you.