HYDERABAD: Telangana is showing a gradual decline in fresh cases of coronavirus over the last four days. On Tuesday, six more new positive cases were reported, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,009.

Speaking about this, Health Minister Etela Rajender said that 47 persons have been cured and discharged on Tuesday. With this, a total of 374 COVID-19 patients were cured and summarily discharged in the state, he announced.The six patients who tested positive on Tuesday are from Hyderabad, he added.

He also said that no deaths were recorded on Tuesday while there are 610 active cases in the state.

The health minister appealed to the people to strictly follow lockdown till May 7. He said that 22 districts in the state have been categorised as Green zones.

He rubbished the talk in certain quarters about actual data on tests being suppressed and said that they are showing the exact cases as reported.

In all, 12 districts in the state have reported no cases so far. They are Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool,Bhadradri, Warangal Rural,Siddipet, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Narayanpet, Wanaparty, Peddapalli, Yadadri and Mulugu.