HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Monday hoisted the party flag at Telangana Bhavan here, marking the 20th Foundation Day of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). The ceremony was held in a simple manner with only a few senior party leaders present. This was to ensure that there is no disruption to social distancing and other lockdown norms and precautionary measures put in place to curb the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the simple ceremony, the TRS president garlanded the ‘Telangana Thalli’ statue, the symbolic mother goddess for the people of Telangana. The Chief Minister also garlanded professor Jayashankar ‘s statue and paid homage to him.

Ministers Mahmood Ali, Etela Rajender and K. T. Rama Rao, MP K. Keshava Rao, Former Speaker Madhusudanachari and Farmers' Union President and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy attended the ceremony.

After the event, the Chief Minister addressed party leaders for a few minutes before proceeding to take part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video-conference with chief ministers.