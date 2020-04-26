HYDERABAD:The Telangana State Pollution Control Board announced that all the necessary permissions will be expedited for the industries which manufacture Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), drug used in treating COVID-19 patients as a priority activity.

The State Pollution Control Board said that some of the Bulk drugs, Drug intermediate manufacturing industries are coming forward to manufacture these drugs to meet the global demand to combat COVID-19.

This move comes after the Union Environment Ministry issued orders to ensure drug availability to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Board then said that the drug manufacturing industries submit their proposals to the Board for change of products along with comparative pollution loads statement, material balance for the proposed products to be manufactured and certificate of the Enivornmental Auditor.

