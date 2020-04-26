HYDERABAD: Varsities across Telangana are looking to conduct practical classes, informal interactive sessions and offline classes for the students once the lockdown is lifted by the government.



Though the universities are presently conducting online classes, there has been a demand from the student community for offline classes for a few weeks after the lockdown ends. Students demanded that they needed at least 20 days of traditional classroom teaching before the conduct of any exam, as the online classes were not serving the purpose for them.



Another reason behind demanding traditional classes is that online classes were affected by factors like internet connectivity, data packs, and various other external disturbances.



Keeping all these valid reasons in mind, Osmania University (OU) and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) are intending to hold offline classes once the lockdown is lifted.



While OU is planning conduct informal interactive sessions with students for a week, JNTUH is looking to conduct traditional classes' at least for a week or 10 days after the lockdown is lifted.

