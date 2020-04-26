HYDERABAD: Telangana on Sunday reported 11 new cases of COVID-19, taking the number of positive novel coronavirus cases to 1,001. The number of active cases stood at 660, the health department said in its daily COVID-19 bulletin.

No death was reported and the number of people who succumbed to the virus continued to remain at 25 in the state.

All the 11 cases reported today were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area. Nine more patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the total to 316.

Doctors at Gandhi Hospital said people who had been discharged were ready to donate plasma for clinical trials of cinvalescent plasma therapy.

The number of cases are on the decline for the past four days in Telangana.