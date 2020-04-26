HYDERABAD: The Telangana Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies, Gangula Kamalakar said the persons whose bank accounts are not linked with the Aadhaar card can avail the financial relief assistance of Rs 1,500 announced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, at designated post offices in the state.

It is said that this will be applicable to all the districts except Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem.

It is reported that the arrangements for the distribution of cash to 5.21 lakh ration card holders in the state through post offices has been made and so far, 52,000 ration card holders have availed the assistance.

Ration card holders can take the cash from designated post offices in GHMC, Karimnagar, Warangal irrespective of the district they belong to.

The government also made it clear that only the person can avail the assistance Rs 1,500 whose name is mentioned in the beneficiaries list and the person has to carry his/her Aadhaar card or Ration card for withdrawal of cash, the minister said.

Some post offices in GHMC which have been selected for payment , GPO, Jubilee Head Office, Falaknama, Keshavagiri, Bahadurpura, Saidabad, Amberpet, Uppal, Kachiguda, Ramakrishnapur, Yakuthpura, Khairatabad, Humayun Nagar, Himayath Nagar, SR Nagar,Srinnagar Colony, Kothaguda, Manikonda, Carvan, Secunderabad and Thirumalgiri.

