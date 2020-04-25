HYDERABAD: Osmania University on Saturday declared the revaluation results of BA, BBA, B.Com, B.Sc (I, III, V) semesters examination on its official website. Candidates can check for their results at osmania.ac.in , Prof. Sriram, Controller of Examinations, said in a statement



The Osmania University I, III, V semester November/December Exam Revaluation Result 2020 have been announced for-- BA (CBCS) (RV), BBA (CBCS) (RV), B.Com (CBCS) (RV), B.Sc (CBCS) (RV).



The results of PG courses Economics, Political Science, History, English Archeology, Urdu, Persian, Philosophy and Marathi, Electronics, M.Com I semester results have been released, He said.