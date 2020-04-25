HYDERABAD: Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao stays active on social media and interacts with the people through Twitter. KTR responds to the tweets and reaches out to the people who are in need and at the same time, he makes many laugh out loud with his funny and satirical tweets.

A person by name, Surya Hari Kumar took to his Twitter and tweeted that he observed KTR with gray hair in a couple of events and told that he got a feeling that KTR is becoming old which he can’t digest. KTR reacted to the tweet and tweeted that, “My real colours coming out I guess... Thanks for the concern brother.”