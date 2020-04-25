HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has got the Centre's approval to use plasma therapy for coronavirus effected patients, state Health Minister Etela Rajender said on Friday.

In a daily media briefing, Rajender said that the state had already applied to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for the permission and since there was delay in granting it, the issue was taken up with a request to process the application on war-footing.

"Now they have asked us to go ahead saying the permission is deemed to have been given," he told reporters.

He also mentioned that the therapy will be used on the covid-19 patients who are in critical condition.

Under plasma therapy, blood is collected from patients who have recovered from COVID-19, plasma is separated from it and then administered to patients.

Meanwhile, 13 fresh cases of coronavirus have been reported across Telangana taking the tally to 983.There were no fatalities on Friday while 29 patients were discharged from hospitals after they recovered.

So far 291 persons have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 663. COVID-19 has so far claimed 25 lives in the state.

