HYDERABAD: The number of cases in Telangana neared 1,000-mark as seven more persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, April 25 taking the tally to 990. While no fatalities were reported, 16 more patients have been cured and discharged, with a total of 307 people who have been recovered.

According to a bulletin released from the government of Telangana, six cases were reported in GHMC limits while one case was reported in Warangal Urban.

At present, there are 658 active cases in Telangana and 25 people have died due to novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) arrived in Hyderabad today to take stock of the coronavirus pandemic in Telangana. The central team inspected the facilities at Gachibowli Hospital and inquired all the details from the health staff.

The team will stay in the city for three days. The IMCT members will visit the DGP office on Sunday and the GHMC control room on Monday.

