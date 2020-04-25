HYDERABAD: An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday, April 25 to take stock of the coronavirus pandemic in Telangana. The central team inspected the facilities at Gachibowli Hospital and inquired all the details from the health staff. The team will stay in the city for three days. The team members were expected to meet Government Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar later in the day. The IMCT will submit a detailed report to the Central Government after studying the current situation in the state for three days.

The Central team will conduct a study on aspects like the implementation of lockdown, hardships being faced by people due to lockdown, adherence to preventive measures like social distancing, supply of essential commodities to people and the state government's preparedness in tackling the spread of virus in the state. The team will also share its expertise with the state officials for effectively tackling the spread of virus in the state.

As a part of their schedule, IMCT team members will visit the DGP office on Sunday and the GHMC control room on Monday. The central team is also expected to meet the Chief Secretary again on Sunday.

A 1,500 bed quarantine facility has been set up in the sports village, Gachibowli stadium, which will be named as Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS). This advanced hospital has special wards, medical equipment, ICU and all other ventilator facilities. It also features 468 rooms and 153 doctors along with 228 nurses and 578 other medical staff who will be available for COVID-19 treatment.

