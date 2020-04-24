SIDDIPET: Telangana Ministers KT Rama Rao (KTR) and Harish Rao inaugurated the Ranaganayaka Sagar project in Siddipet. To mark the inaugural they released Godavari water into the Ranganayaka Sagar reservoir through one of the four pumps of the Ranaganayaka project. The inaugural was a simple ceremony in Chandlapur village and all the precautionary measures like social distancing where observed by all. Both the Ministers offered prayers at Ranganayak Swamy Temple before inaugurating the project.

According to reports, the Ranaganayaka project which has a capacity of 3 TMC can irrigate 1,14,000 acres of agricultural lands in the districts of Rajana Sircilla and Siddipet, with it being filled once.

Ranganayak Sagar Reservoir can be completely filled with water within three days, if all the four pumps are operated simultaneously. The pumps have the capacity to lift the water to a height of 122 meters. Added to that, each pump of the project can individually lift 0.25 tmcft water per day, and the individual capacity of each pump is 135 MW.

Telanagna Irrigation department has succeeded in bringing Godavari water from the Medigadda barrage, in Jayashankar Bhupalpally to Ranganayak sagar in Siddipet covering a distance of 198.18 kilometers, which is quiet a difficult task.

Finance Minister Harish Rao, said that the completion of project was possible only through the great vision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The Minister thanked the engineers and all the workers for their hardwork. Rao said that all the dry places in both the districts of Siddipet and Rajana Sircilla will be turned into agricultural lands with the completion of this project.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KTR said that state government's vision to irrigate 1.10 crore acres, will be fulfilled with the water being provided to agricultural lands through this projects. He even assured all the possible help from the state government for the agriculture sector and Agro-based Industries in the Siddipet.