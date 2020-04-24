HYDERABAD: Telangana Jagruthi Founder and former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha came to the rescue of six Telangana students stranded in United Kingdom through Twitter.

The students hailing from Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Hyderabad were studying in the University of Central Lancashire, Manchester made a fervent appeal to Kavitha, through twitter, to help them with basic essentials and groceries.They students were stuck there due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak and subsequent lockdown. They had runout of food supplies and sought her help in this regard.

She responded positively and contacted Suman Balmoori, Telangana Jagruthi's UK President to help them. Within 11 hours the students were sent required groceries to help them survive for about 2 months.

The students and their parents thanked the former MP and Telangana Jagruti UK leaders for helping them during the lockdown.

