HYDERABAD: The entire police force across the country is engrossed in the enforcement of lockdown. Police are the most feared for the lockdown violators. Interestingly, they are the most sought-after too for some other people with ‘special needs’.

A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) hailing from Hyderabad and living in the United States has found the Telangana police quite handy to reach out to his mother, not for her safety but to sing a ‘Happy Birthday’ song. Yes, you heard that right..!

The NRI, apparently stranded in the US and unable to meet his mother in Hyderabad due to the Coronavirus lockdown, sought the help of Neredmet police of the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate. The man can only thank his stars because the police too readily agreed to do the needful despite having their hands full with the lockdown duties.

And what followed this was vividly captured in this video which was shared on Twitter.

Narayana Swamy, a sub-inspector of Neredmet police station, descended on the house of the man in Sainikpuri and with the aid of a sound system and a karaoke mic, began singing popular 'Happy Birthday' song in Hindi, 'Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye', for the man’s mother.

Despite being out of sync in his karaoke singing, the cop showed a large heart to fulfill the NRI’s wish of celebrating his mother’s birthday in this fashion amid lockdown. The sub-inspector later also greeted the visibly overwhelmed woman with fruits. The Twitterati, as usual, reacted to the police gesture in contrasting styles.

Many netizens commended the police seeing the humanitarian side in them to be helping people in lockdown distress. But there were a few who questioned the rationale of these symbolic gestures at a time when the state is going through the grim Coronavirus crisis time.