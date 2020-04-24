HYDERABAD: 13 new coronavirus cases were reported in Telangana on Friday, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Telangana to 983.There were no COVID-19 fatalities reported today.

29 COVID-19 patients had been cured and discharged on Friday.

At present, 291 people have recovered and have been discharged, while the number of active coronavirus cases in Telangana is 663. 25 fatalities have been reported due to the virus so far.

Speaking to media persons Telangana Health Minister Eatela Rajender said hat Centre has granted permission to administer plasma therapy on critical COVID-19 patients in Telangana.

He also requested the centre to exempt taxes on the purchase of equipments.

