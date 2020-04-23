HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), filed a complaint against Arnab Goswami, Founder of a Television channel Republic TV, on Wednesday, April 22nd. This Complaint was filed against him for defaming the president of the Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi, by using defamatory comments against her on live television on Republic TV’s aired programme ‘Puchta Hain Bharat’.

According to reports, TPCC leaders lodged a complaint at the Nallakunta Police Station in Hyderabad under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The recently aired programme on Republic TV has shown Arnab using defamatory comments against Sonia Gandhi, while throwing questions at her about the murder of Sadhus due to mob lynching, in Palghar of Maharashtra.

TPCC President Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy, TPCC Legal Cell Chairmen and High Court Bar Association Presidents Sri Damodar Reddy has lodged the complaint against the founder of Republic TV and seeks immediate action against Goswami from the police department.

