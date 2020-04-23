SHAMSHABAD: Sri Ahobila Jeeyar Swamy gave a statement stating that the WhatsApp roumour which was being forwarded with Chinna Jeeyar Swamy as its origin, is false.



The WhatsApp forward read: "This 22nd Amavasya is not a good day. After seeing this message tie a turmeric piece in the mangalasutram and remove it on 4th day. Throw it on a green tree, said by HH Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji. Send this message to all.” This was circulated widely on WhatsApp.



Sri Ahobila Jeeyar Swamy requested people to stay indoors and not venture outside, to combat the virus. He added that we can gain mental strength by practicing meditation.

