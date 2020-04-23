MANCHERIAL: The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mancherial, was transferred and attached to the Director General Of Police (DGP) for allegedly issuing a pass to a person permitting him to travel to Hyderabad. An order to this effect was issued on Thursday.

According to reports, It is alleged that the ACP was gifted a refrigerator for issuing a travel pass to a person named Ahmed amid COVID-19 lockdown.

This came to light after the person told his relatives that he got a pass from the ACP. The relatives approached Rachakonda Police commissioner to seek permission for travel pass on the same lines. Then police commissioner advised the relatives to apply for travel permissions online. On noticing their request being shrugged, the relatives showed a photocopy of the pass issued by the ACP. The Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagavat shared the information with the DGP, and the transfer followed.