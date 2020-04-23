HYDERABAD: A Mobile Virology Research and Diagnostics Laboratory (MVRDL) developed by Defence Research and Development Organisaion(DRDO) in a record time to speed up COVID-19 screening and R&D activities was inaugurated online at ESIC hospital at Erragadda in Hyderabad on Thursday. This will be used to conduct COVID-19 tests in the city.

Apart from conducting tests for COVID-19, the laboratory can also be used to conduct research for drug discovery and for the development of a vaccine. It can conduct up to 1000 tests per day.

This virology lab was developed in 15 days by the DRDO, in collaboration with two companies ICOMM and iClean.

Earlier, The Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) had come up with a COVID-19 sample Collection kiosk, COVSAC.