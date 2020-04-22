HYDERABAD: Telangana State reported 15 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total in the state to 943.194 patients have been cured and discharged so far.
One COVID-19 patient died due to the dreaded virus today, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 24.
According to a bulletin released by the Public Health and Family Welfare department, GHMC reported 10 cases while 3 cases were recorded in Suryapet and 2 in Gadwal.
Suryapet has been emerging as a crucial cluster with a rising number of COVID19 cases. Due to this on the advice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy accompanied by health officials and district collector Krishna Reddy, visited the vegetable market and containment zones.
The officials reviewed the measures taken to contain the spread of the virus in the district.
As of now, Suryapet district alone has reported 83 cases in total.
