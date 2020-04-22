HYDERABAD: Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao (KTR) dined along with the GHMC sanitation staff, DRF and Entomology field staff on Wednesday afternoon, April 22nd. These workers have been rendering their tireless services to the people of the city by risking their lives during this time of crisis. KTR visited GHMC’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) training centre near Sanjeevaiah Park and inquired about the well being of all the staff. He also thanked everyone for their services. He did all this to show how grateful he was for their service

He appreciated the efforts of the GHMC staff for playing an active role in fighting against the spread of the virus. Ministers Srinivas Goud, MLA Balka Suman, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Municipal Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin accompanied the Minister during for his interaction with the GHMC Staff.

Take a look at a few pictures of the meal that KTR had amongst the GHMC staff: