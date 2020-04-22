HYDERABAD: The extended lockdown has taken it effect on people, and many of them are tweeting to the Government about their cravings, which range from downright absurd to hilarious and some are cute.
One such request was posted on Minister KT Rama Rao's Twitter. KTR as he is popularly known has been actively posting on his social media handle and solving many problems especially during the lockdown period effected by the coronavirus outbreak. However, he also indulges in humorous banter with people who post funny queries.
A Twitter user posted a video of his baby daughter asking the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao for 'pani puri' chat savoury. The cute girl is seen calling him 'KCR Thatha' requesting that she wants to eat the popular chat item.
The father puts in a request in Telugu to KTR asking him to tell his father KCR about her request as she is troubling them.
KTR actually responded to the tweet and said Super cute ... with an emoji and subtly tells the girl that KCR would probably tell her parents to make it for her, indicating that the man should make pani puri for the baby girl and give it. ''I am guessing he will ask your parents to make it for you,' he tweeted.
Check out KTR's Tweet here:
Apart from KTR, the man received several responses from the Twitterati, that he should make it at home for his kid, one user said that its not funny to post such trivial things. Another user posted that the ‘’Baby is so adorable and KTR sir seeing the video and replying for it is even more adorable’’. Minister Padma Devender Reddy also replied to the tweet and offering that she could make puris for th ekiddo ,but not pani puris.
Also Read: KTR Asks Kid About Ram Charan