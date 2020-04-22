HYDERABAD: The extended lockdown has taken it effect on people, and many of them are tweeting to the Government about their cravings, which range from downright absurd to hilarious and some are cute.

One such request was posted on Minister KT Rama Rao's Twitter. KTR as he is popularly known has been actively posting on his social media handle and solving many problems especially during the lockdown period effected by the coronavirus outbreak. However, he also indulges in humorous banter with people who post funny queries.

A Twitter user posted a video of his baby daughter asking the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao for 'pani puri' chat savoury. The cute girl is seen calling him 'KCR Thatha' requesting that she wants to eat the popular chat item.