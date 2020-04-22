HYDERABAD: The Telangana government headed by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday announced the extension of the mandatory home quarantine period from the existing 14 days to 28 days in a bid to tighten the lid to prevent the rapid spread of coronavirus in the state.



Till now, the two-week home quarantine is being enforced in the state for those infected with COVID-19 as the incubation period for the dreaded disease is perceived to be 14 days. But, as it turned out in some cases, the patients remained asymptomatic beyond the 14 day and tested positive some time later. In view of this peculiarity, the government in an immediate effort to pre-empt any such risk in this fashion of further spread of the virus, has taken this crucial decision extending the home quarantine to 28 days.

In addition, the state government has also instructed the authorities to perform COVID-19 tests only on suspected cases of primary contacts, who get infected straight from a COVID-19 patient. The government stipulated that keeping the secondary contacts under home quarantine itself would be an adequate measure and that there is no need for testing them.

Hence forth, as per this decision, the secondary contacts, infected by any coronavirus victim, will be kept under home quarantine for the mandatory period of 28 days. Telangana is the fifth state to stretch the home quarantine to 28 days. Already Odisha, Kerala, Assam and Jharkhand have made 28-day home quarantine mandatory.

