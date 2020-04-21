HYDERABAD: Two days after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao (KCR) openly threatened to crack the whip against education fees hike, the Telangana Education Department on Tuesday issued directives to this effect for schools found for hiking the fees for the academic Year 2020-21. Following KCR’s announcement in letter and spirit, the School Education Department released a GO stating that strict action -- which includes de-recognition -- will be taken against the schools that are found to be violating the rules and hike the fee in any manner.

As per the GO, the managements of schools should not increase the education fees for the entire duration of the academic year 2020-21 keeping in view the COVID-19 crisis. The schools can only charge tuition fees from the students that too on monthly basis without exerting any pressure on parents.

The state government order is applicable to all the private schools which are affiliated to all the boards like State Board, Central Board and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) across the state.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy has also warned all the school managements with strict action, even resulting in de-recognition, if they are found violating the rules.

Telangana Chief Minister KCR’s move in this regard is certain to provide great relief to the parents of the students who are likely to find it very tough to cough up heavy school fees in these critical times of Coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting late on Sunday, KCR made his intention clear in no uncertain terms. “It is not a request but a government order and the managements of all educational institutions have no option but to toe the line. Anybody found crossing this Lakshman Rekha would be ruthlessly dealt with,” he thundered.

Also Read: Swiggy, Zomato Operations Shut Down In Telangana