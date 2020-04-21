Even as people were taken over by fears of the wild beast intruding the human habitat, the police quickly swung into action to bring curtains down on the speculations. They thoroughly checked the video footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area and ruled out any such leopard road-crossing happening there.

Also, they figured out that the video in question was from the Tirupati-Tirumala forest area where the sighting of wild animals has been a common feature. The police do not rule out deliberate mischief in the whole episode and warned netizens of severe action if they post videos irresponsibly without cross-checking the authenticity of them.

Some social media enthusiasts posted the video claiming the leopard was filmed near the Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital. Interestingly, the caption of the video found many takers as the deserted road in nightlight in the video resembled the thoroughfare near the cancer hospital in Hyderabad.

The video looked so authentic that a netizen tagged the Hyderabad City Police on Twitter. He however deleted it after he was cautioned by the police who cross-verified the video with the CCTV camera footage from the area.

