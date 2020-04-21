HYDERABAD: The Telangana police have so far seized nearly 1.2 lakh vehicles across the state for violating the lockdown restrictions imposed by the government.

While addressing to the media on Monday, Director General of Police Mahender Reddy told that after the lifting of the lockdown, the vehicles will be deposited in the courts and the vehicle owners may collect their vehicles from courts.

He also added that majority of the vehicles were seized in Greater Hyderabad (GHMC limits).

Earlier, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi had demanded the police to frame a policy and release the vehicles as the poor people would need them. Owaisi's demand in the wake after the highcourt in Kerala orderd the state authorities to release all vehicles seized for lockdown violation on personal bond of owners.

However, DGP on Monday, made it clear that the vehicles have to be collected from courts after the lifting of the lockdown.

In media conference, he also announced that the lockdown would be strictly enforced from Tuesday. He said that the police have decided to act tough against the motorists roaming unnecessarily on roads. It has also people to approach nearest hospitals for minor ailments. Only those with serious health problems will be allowed to go to hospital at distant locations and that too on showing the reference documents. Such people also have to carry proof of residence.

Telangana Chief Minsiter on Sunday announced the extension onf lockdown till May 7 to stem the covid-19 spread.

