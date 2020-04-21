HYDERABAD: As a good samaritan amid the crisis times of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Hyderabad cop has gone the extra mile beyond his call of duty to help the disadvantaged in the city.

K Babu Rao, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), has adopted an orphanage and provides meals twice a day since March 24. Not just the orphanage, he also provides food to the needy at the Government Maternity Hospital at Shahalibanda and also a housing complex with 50 houses where migrant workers reside, a leading South India daily reported.

During the initial days of the lockdown, Rao came to know that about 40 children housed in an orphanage in Chandrayangutta were facing problems and not getting proper food due to the lockdown. Children from three-12 years reside there.

“I visited the place and after interacting with the management, arranged for the food. Since March 24, I am regularly providing food twice a day for the children and hope to continue till the lockdown is over," the official was quoted saying by the daily.

The manager of the orphanage Shehzadi Begum told that the distant relatives, who sometimes visit the orphans could not visit them due to the lockdown neither are able to send money as they themselves are from a poor family.

Speaking how he manages the expense, Rao says that he has kept aside a certain part of the salary for the purpose. "After the Chief Minister announced an additional 10 percent salary for police officers, I have decided to use that amount also for helping the needy who are affected by the lockdown,” the police officer said.

In Telangana, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare update at 5 pm on Tuesday, 46 new coronavirus cases were reported. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Telangana to 919. While 190 have recovered, 23 have passed away.

