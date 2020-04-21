HYDERABAD: Tuesday, March 21, saw a spike in new COVID-19 positive cases in the state of Telangana. The state reported 56 new positive cases on Tuesday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state touched 928.



26 new cases among the 56 had come from Suryapet while 19 came from the GHMC limits. Nizamabad has reported three cases. Two each were found positive from Gadwal and Adilabad and one each from Khammam, Medchal, Warangal and Rangareddy. The total number of active cases in the state according to the bulletin issued by the Public Health and Family Welfare Department on Tuesday stood at 711. 8 new patients have been cured and discharged as of Today, thus taking the total number of cured and discharged COVID-19 patients to 194.



The department had asked people to wear masks as it is the first line of defense against the infection. The people of the state are advised to adhere to the lockdown guidelines and stay indoors, the department said.

Also Read: More Than 1 Lakh Vehicles Seized In Telangana For Lockdown Violations