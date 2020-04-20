HYDERABAD: Upasana Konidela has always proven to be a very social media savvy person. Instagram and Twitter are her playgrounds of thought. Upasana has been at home with her husband Ram Charan due to the ongoing lockdown. She has been giving us a peek into their lives through these social media platforms.
We are not new to challenges on Social media platforms. Challenges on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have been afloat for a very long time. It has now picked up pace as people are trying their best to keep themselves busy while quarantined at home. Celebrities are giving the challenge the necessary publicity it needs and immediately, a fan-following starts to take up the challenge.
Upasana has put herself through a very creatively indigenous challenge and has hashtagged it her quarantine goals. In the image shared she is seen sitting in an ‘Indian Toilet Position’. As easy as it looks it is very hard for people to sit in this position, she exclaimed. She hopes to get better at it by the end of the quarantine. She in turn challenges her followers to try sitting in the position for at least 5 minutes.
Take a look at the tweet here:
The squatting position or the Indian Toilet Position has many health benefits. Most daily activities only use a maximum of 90-degree flexion at the knee. However, the knee joint is capable of flexion of up to 180 degrees and the joint is not used to its maximum potential frequently. Sitting or squatting in this position keeps your joints strong and the muscles of your legs get used to carrying your body weight. This proves beneficial when it comes to old age mobility. All the joints in the body have synovial fluid which provides nutrition to the cartilage in the joints. The cartilage depends entirely on this fluid, as it has no blood supply of its own. The fluid acts as a blood substitute for the cartilage. To produce the fluid two factors are required: movement and compression.
Also Read: Mega Star’s Mega Chores: Chiru And Ram Charan On Lockdown Duties