HYDERABAD: Upasana Konidela has always proven to be a very social media savvy person. Instagram and Twitter are her playgrounds of thought. Upasana has been at home with her husband Ram Charan due to the ongoing lockdown. She has been giving us a peek into their lives through these social media platforms.

We are not new to challenges on Social media platforms. Challenges on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have been afloat for a very long time. It has now picked up pace as people are trying their best to keep themselves busy while quarantined at home. Celebrities are giving the challenge the necessary publicity it needs and immediately, a fan-following starts to take up the challenge.

Upasana has put herself through a very creatively indigenous challenge and has hashtagged it her quarantine goals. In the image shared she is seen sitting in an ‘Indian Toilet Position’. As easy as it looks it is very hard for people to sit in this position, she exclaimed. She hopes to get better at it by the end of the quarantine. She in turn challenges her followers to try sitting in the position for at least 5 minutes.

Take a look at the tweet here: