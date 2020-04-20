HYDERABAD: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao announced that the State Government has decided to release Rs 875 crore for Asara pensions.

Speaking to the media on Monday, April 20, The Minister praised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao for providing all the white card holders with financial assistance, even though it was not a part of the state’s budget.

Stressing on the need to follow lockdown restrictions, the Minister said that the people of the country will have to face severe consequences if they are found violating the lockdown rules. He appealed to the people to confine themselves to their homes and follow all the precautionary measures to combat the pandemic. He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) had taken the decision to extend lockdown in the state till May 7, in his efforts to make Telangana corona-free. This would prove successful only when people stay at home, and follow the lockdown.

Rao assured that the state government will take care of all the migrant workers who are stranded in Telangana. He added that the state government is distributing 12 Kg rice and 1,500 financial assistance for each white ration card-holding family.

The Telangana government will also distribute rice, dal and oil packets to people who don’t have any ration card, Rao said.

