HYDERBAD: In an official statement, the Telangana government on Sunday ordered online food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato to shut down their operations in the state from Monday

While addressing to the media on Sunday, the state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made the announcement that they would not be allowed to operate during the lockdown period. He also declared the extension of lockdown till May 7.

KCR said the government took the decision in view of an incident in Delhi where 69 persons were affected after supply of pizza by a delivery boy, who had tested positive for Covid-19.

He also said the government was not happy to order the shutdown of Swiggy and Zomato as it gets revenue through taxes, but the public health was more important than the revenue.

A food delivery boy in Hyderabad tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Incidentally, his case was linked to the Tablighi Jamat religious congregation, which took place in last month.

As per the Centre's guidelines, the online food delivery platforms were so far allowed to function as they were included in the list of essential services. But they will not be under operation from Monday anymore.

