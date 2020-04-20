HYDERABAD: In the midst of growing COVID-19 cases, the Government of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has expressed caution regarding customers purchasing over-the-counter (OTC) medicines for fever, cold and cough. In a notification to all medical shops and pharmacies, the two states governments have advised to note all the details of such customers because they could be potential COVID-19 positive patients.

The Telangana and AP government has asked all medical shops to beware of such patients and to note down their name, address and phone numbers since they could be either showing symptoms of COVID-19 or hiding disclosure to the government to avoid the 14-day mandatory quarantine.

In a memo, Principal Secretary-Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana, Arvind Kumar said it has been observed that due to "hesitation and perceived social stigma", people suffering from fever orcold symptoms which might be similar to coronavirus are approaching the medical shops directly on their own and asking for fever medicines.

"It is imperative that in a proactive manner we follow up on these cases which are having fever and other such symptoms which might be similar to those of coronavirus. We should be able to contact these patients and get a test conducted depending upon the symptoms," the memo read.

The state governments have also directed the officials to get the list from the pharmacies and maintain a directory of all such cases and get the tests done on cases which are having symptoms.

Meanwhile, on Sunday Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced the extension of Lockdown till May 7 to curb the chain COVID-19 spread.

Also Read: Offer Namaz At Home During Ramzan: HM Mahmood Ali