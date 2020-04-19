HYDERABAD:After 45-day-old baby boy tested positive for coronavirus,the Superintendent of Niloufer Hospital has issued an order that the medical and supporting staff including professors to go on quarantine immediately.

All the staff i.e., Professors/Associate professors, Asst professors, Postgraduates, House Surgeons, Nursing staff, Para Medical staff, Class IV employees including sanitatation and security employees who have worked in ESR on April 15, 16 and 17 should go on quarantine immediately, the order read.

According to reports, an ailing 45-day-old baby boy from Abangapur village in Narayanpet district was admitted to Niloufer hospital. He was tested positive for coronovirus after tests were conducted. Later, he was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

It is reported to be the first positive case in the district. Interestingly parents of the newborn have tested negative for the dreaded virus.Now the task at hand is o find out how the baby boy was infected with the virus.

The entire village where the boy belongs to which has a population of over 700 people have been quarantined and 22 primary contacts of the baby boy sent to quarantine facility at the government hospital there.

The baby is the second youngest COVID-19 patient in Telangana. On April 7, a 23-day-old baby tested positive for the virus.

Also Read: Telangana Govt Launches Helpline To Address Psychological Issues