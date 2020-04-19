HYDERABAD: A food delivery boy in the city tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Incidentally, his case was linked to the Tablighi Jamat religious congregation, which took place in last month. As per reports the patient's samples were collected in the first week of April after his father tested positive for coronavirus. The man had returned from Delhi after attending Tablighi Jamat event last month.

It is reported that after the boy's father turned positive for COVID-19, his entire family who came contact with him were shifted to a quarantine facility at Sarojini Devi hospital near Mehdipatnam.

It is said that the delivery boy worked from March 18 to 20 and delivered food to at least 20 to 25 people in the city. The authorities are tracing the contacts of the people who took delivery from the boy.

According to sources, the delivery boy hailing from Laxminagar at Nampally was working for the past two years as a delivery boy with the food delivery aggregator.

Also Read: Niloufer Hospital Staff Directed To Go On Quarantine After Baby Tests Positive