HYDERABAD: Keeping in view the continuous rise in COVID-19 positive cases in the State, the Telangana State Cabinet has reportedly decided to extend the lockdown from May 3rd to May 7th.

As part of the decisions taken during the Cabinet Meeting held at Pragathi Bhawan on Sunday, it has reportedly been decided to stop the services of all food delivery aggregators indefinitely. Apart from this, the State is also planning to halt the e-commerce deliveries and other door-to-door delivery of parcels as well.

The 14-day quarantine isolation period would be enforced strictly in the containment zones and by May 7th the existing containment zones would have completed their 14-day mandatory isolation. Any new containment zone formed subsequently would be taken as a one-off unit.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao also reportedly requested house owners to consider deferring collection of rents from tenants for a period of three months ( March, April, May) with effect from March, on rented premises and consider a moratorium kind of benefit where they could pay the amount at a later stage.

The number of coronavirus positive cases rising to 809, prompted the State Government to take a call on the lockdown extension. The Telangana Cabinet also took into consideration the case of a food delivery boy who tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad on Saturday. The Cabinet meeting commenced at 2.30 pm in Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday was chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and continued for more than four hours.

Also Read: Hyderabad Food Delivery Boy Tests Positive For COVID-19