HYDERABAD: Two Head constables from the Telangana State Police, have been tested positive for Coronavirus. One of the head constable from Munaganoor had been attending duties in Gandhi Government Hospital for the past two days. He was diagnosed positive for the COVID-19, on April 18. As a precautionary measure, the constable's family members were taken to King Koti Hospital for COVID-19 tests to be conducted on them.

The other head constable had been working at Chikkadapalli police station and was tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. He was admitted in Hyderabad's Gandhi Government Hospital and is being kept under quarantine.

In a similar incident, a 56-year-old constable who was attending his duties at the Saifabad police station had tested positive for coronavirus. He was admitted to the state-run Gandhi Hospital earlier this week. After this incident, another 12 constables who came in contact with him were also moved to quarantine centres.

Telangana reported 66 new coronavirus cases on Friday, April 17, with these the total reported coronavirus cases in state rose to 766. Out of the 766 cases, 186 patients have recovered and 18 have died due to the virus. Presently, there are 562 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Also Read: 66 New Cases Reported In Telangana, Total 766