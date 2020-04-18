HYDERABAD: The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Telangana continued to rise on Saturday. 43 new cases were reported on April 18th. The total number of cases touched 806 on Saturday. 605 active cases are undergoing treatment in different hospitals of the state. The number of people discharged after being cured of the virus remained at 186 and no new deaths were reported today. 18 people have died due to coronavirus in the state so far.

According to the bulletin released from the government on Saturday, the GHMC has reported 31 new cases while Gadwal reported 7 cases, 2 cases each were reported in Rajanna Siricilla and Rangareddy and 1 case was reported from Nalgonda.

