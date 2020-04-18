HYDERABAD: Research Centre Imarat, DRDO a Hyderabad based Defence Laboratory, has developed a UVC Sanitizer cabinet which can be used to sanitize any object that cannot be sanitized with chemicals, like N-95 Masks, Mobile phones, iPad, Laptop, Currency Notes, Checks, Passbooks, Paper envelopes etc.

This product will increase the reusability of N-95 masks which will prevent its shortage during this medical emergency and hence will be very useful for the medical staff fighting Covid-19.

It is also very useful to the bankers as they are also facing the problem of sanitizing currency notes, Passbooks and other important papers.

Once the other offices also start their operations after lockdown , this UVC sanitizer will be a great help because of its chemical-free and quick sanitization feature.

A team of scientists including Saurabh Kumar and S Gopinath, Director SINT, under the guidance of BHSV Narayana Murthy, Director, RCI, DRDO, has designed and realised this product in a record time of two weeks during the lockdown period.

At present, this UVC cabinet has been handed over to ESIC, Erragadda, Hyderabad to evaluate its efficiency in inactivating the viruses.

UVC rays are found to be having germicidal effect and are being used in industry as well as commercially for disinfection purpose.

These rays attack the RNA/DNA of viruses and prevent their reproduction or in simple words deactivate the virus.

UVC is harmful not only for viruses but for all living things, hence various safety features are also incorporated in this DRDO product.

