HYDERABAD: Telangana IT and Industry Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) appealed to IT and Industry heads on behalf of the state government, not to terminate or deduct salaries of any regular, contract or outsourced employees during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Speaking about the hardships being faced by the state and all other private firms, the Minister said that he can understand the problems being faced by companies. Being the benevolent leader that he is, he still urged them not to deduct salaries and not sack employees during the lockdown period.

KTR even assured them that that state government will take all the measures to see that the state of Telangana, which is known to be the most progressive state for businesses will continue to remain the same even after the lockdown is lifted.